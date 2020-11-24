Front Page
On this day -- November 24
Nov 24, 2020
November 24
November 24 is the 328th day of the year (329th in leap years) in the Gregorian calendar. 37 days remain until the end of the year.
Events[edit]
- 380 – Theodosius I makes his adventus, or formal entry, into Constantinople.[1]
- 1190 – Conrad of Montferrat becomes King of Jerusalem upon his marriage to Isabella I of Jerusalem.[2]
- 1227 – Gąsawa massacre: At an assembly of Piast dukes at Gąsawa, Polish Prince Leszek the White, Duke Henry the Bearded and others are attacked by assassins while bathing.[3]
- 1248 – An overnight landslide on the north side of Mont Granier, one of the largest historical rockslope failures ever recorded in Europe, destroys five villages.[4]
- 1359 – Peter I of Cyprus ascends the throne of Cyprus after his father, Hugh IV of Cyprus, abdicates.
- 1429 – Hundred Years' War: Joan of Arc unsuccessfully besieges La Charité.
- 1542 – Battle of Solway Moss: An English army defeats a much larger Scottish force near the River Esk in Dumfries and Galloway.
- 1642 – Abel Tasman becomes the first European to discover the island Van Diemen's Land (later renamed Tasmania).
- 1750 – Tarabai, regent of the Maratha Empire, imprisons Rajaram II of Satara for refusing to remove Balaji Baji Rao from the post of peshwa.
- 1832 – South Carolina passes the Ordinance of Nullification, declaring that the Tariffs of 1828 and 1832 were null and void in the state, beginning the Nullification Crisis.[5]
- 1835 – The Texas Provincial Government authorizes the creation of a horse-mounted police force called the Texas Rangers (which is now the Texas Ranger Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety).
- 1850 – Danish troops defeat a Schleswig-Holstein force in the town of Lottorf, Schleswig-Holstein.
- 1859 – Charles Darwin publishes On the Origin of Species.
- 1863 – American Civil War: Battle of Lookout Mountain: Near Chattanooga, Tennessee, Union forces under General Ulysses S. Grant capture Lookout Mountain and begin to break the Confederate siege of the city led by General Braxton Bragg.
- 1877 – Anna Sewell's animal welfare novel Black Beauty is published.
- 1906 – A 13–6 victory by the Massillon Tigers over their rivals, the Canton Bulldogs, for the "Ohio League" Championship, leads to accusations that the championship series was fixed and results in the first major scandal in professional American football.
- 1917 – In Milwaukee, nine members of the Milwaukee Police Department are killed by a bomb, the most deaths in a single event in U.S. police history until the September 11 attacks in 2001.
- 1922 – Nine Irish Republican Army members are executed by an Irish Free State firing squad. Among them is author Erskine Childers, who had been arrested for illegally carrying a revolver.
- 1932 – In Washington, D.C., the FBI Scientific Crime Detection Laboratory (better known as the FBI Crime Lab) officially opens.
- 1935 – The Senegalese Socialist Party holds its second congress.
- 1940 – World War II: The First Slovak Republic becomes a signatory to the Tripartite Pact, officially joining the Axis powers.
- 1941 – World War II: The United States grants Lend-Lease to the Free French Forces.
- 1943 – World War II: At the battle of Makin the USS Liscome Bay is torpedoed near Tarawa and sinks, killing 650 men.
- 1944 – World War II: The 73rd Bombardment Wing launches the first attack on Tokyo from the Northern Mariana Islands.
- 1962 – Cold War: The West Berlin branch of the Socialist Unity Party of Germany forms a separate party, the Socialist Unity Party of West Berlin.
- 1962 – The influential British satirical television programme That Was the Week That Was is first broadcast.
- 1963 – Lee Harvey Oswald, the assassin of President John F. Kennedy, is killed by Jack Ruby.
- 1965 – Joseph-Désiré Mobutu seizes power in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and becomes President; he rules the country (which he renames Zaire in 1971) for over 30 years, until being overthrown by rebels in 1997.
- 1966 – Bulgarian TABSO Flight 101 crashes near Bratislava, Czechoslovakia, killing all 82 people on board.
- 1969 – Apollo program: The Apollo 12 command module splashes down safely in the Pacific Ocean, ending the second manned mission to land on the Moon.
- 1971 – During a severe thunderstorm over Washington state, a hijacker calling himself Dan Cooper (aka D. B. Cooper) parachutes from a Northwest Orient Airlines plane with $200,000 in ransom money. He has never been found.
- 1973 – A national speed limit is imposed on the Autobahn in Germany because of the 1973 oil crisis. The speed limit lasts only four months.
- 1974 – Donald Johanson and Tom Gray discover the 40% complete Australopithecus afarensis skeleton, nicknamed "Lucy" (after The Beatles song "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds"), in the Awash Valley of Ethiopia's Afar Depression.
- 1976 – The Çaldıran–Muradiye earthquake in eastern Turkey kills between 4,000 and 5,000 people.
- 1992 – China Southern Airlines Flight 3943 crashes on approach to Guilin Qifengling Airport in Guilin, China, killing all 141 people on board.[6]
- 2012 – A fire at a clothing factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, kills at least 112 people.
- 2013 – Iran signs an interim agreement with the P5+1 countries, limiting its nuclear program in exchange for reduced sanctions.
- 2015 – A Russian Air Force Sukhoi Su-24 fighter jet is shot down by the Turkish Air Force over the Syria–Turkey border, killing one of the two pilots; a Russian marine is also killed during a subsequent rescue effort.
- 2015 – A terrorist attack on a hotel in Al-Arish, Egypt, kills at least seven people and injures 12 others.
- 2015 – An explosion on a bus carrying Tunisian Presidential Guard personnel in Tunisia's capital Tunis leaves at least 14 people dead.
- 2016 – The government of Colombia and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia—People's Army sign a revised peace deal, bringing an end to the country's more than 50-year-long civil war.
Births[edit]
- 1273 – Alphonso, Earl of Chester (d. 1284)
- 1394 – Charles, Duke of Orléans (d. 1465)
- 1427 – John Stafford, 1st Earl of Wiltshire, English nobleman (d. 1473)
- 1472 – Pietro Torrigiano, Italian sculptor (d. 1528)
- 1583 – Juan Martínez de Jáuregui y Aguilar, Spanish poet and painter (d. 1641)
- 1583 – Philip Massinger, English dramatist (d. 1640)
- 1594 – Henry Grey, 10th Earl of Kent, English politician, Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire (d. 1651)
- 1603 – John, Count of Nassau-Idstein (1629–1677) (d. 1677)
- 1615 – Philip William, Elector Palatine (d. 1690)
- 1630 – Étienne Baluze, French scholar and academic (d. 1718)
- 1632 – Baruch Spinoza, Dutch philosopher and scholar (d. 1677)
- 1655 – Charles XI of Sweden (d. 1697)
- 1690 – Charles Theodore Pachelbel, German organist and composer (d. 1750)
- 1712 – Charles-Michel de l'Épée, French priest and educator (d. 1789)
- 1712 – Ali II ibn Hussein, Tunisian ruler (d. 1782)
- 1713 – Junípero Serra, Spanish priest and missionary (d. 1784)
- 1713 – Laurence Sterne, Irish novelist and clergyman (d. 1768)
- 1724 – Maria Amalia of Saxony (d. 1760)
- 1729 – Alexander Suvorov, Russian field marshal (d. 1800)
- 1745 – Maria Luisa of Spain (d. 1792)
- 1774 – Thomas Dick, Scottish minister, author, and educator (d. 1857)
- 1784 – Zachary Taylor, American general and politician, 12th President of the United States (d. 1850)
- 1801 – Ludwig Bechstein, German author and poet (d. 1860)
- 1806 – William Webb Ellis, English priest, created Rugby football (d. 1872)
- 1811 – Ulrich Ochsenbein, Swiss lawyer and politician, President of the Swiss National Council (d. 1890)
- 1812 – Xavier Hommaire de Hell, French geographer and engineer (d. 1848)
- 1826 – Carlo Collodi, Italian journalist and author (d. 1890)
- 1840 – John Alfred Brashear, American scientist, telescope maker and educator (d. 1920)
- 1849 – Frances Hodgson Burnett, English-American novelist and playwright (d. 1924)
- 1851 – John Indermaur, British lawyer (d. 1925)
- 1857 – Miklós Kovács, Hungarian-Slovene poet and songwriter (d. 1937)
- 1859 – Cass Gilbert, American architect, designed the United States Supreme Court Building and Woolworth Building (d. 1934)
- 1864 – Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, French painter and illustrator (d. 1901)
- 1868 – Scott Joplin, American pianist and composer (d. 1917)
- 1869 – Óscar Carmona, Portuguese field marshal and politician, 11th President of Portugal (d. 1951)
- 1873 – Julius Martov, Russian politician (d. 1923)
- 1873 – Herbert Roper Barrett, English tennis player (d. 1943)
- 1874 – Charles William Miller, Brazilian footballer and referee (d. 1953)
- 1876 – Walter Burley Griffin, American architect and urban planner, designed Canberra (d. 1937)
- 1877 – Alben W. Barkley, American lawyer and politician, 35th Vice President of the United States (d. 1956)
- 1877 – Kavasji Jamshedji Petigara, Indian police officer (d. 1941)
- 1879 – Wylie Cameron Grant, American tennis player (d. 1968)
- 1881 – Al Christie, Canadian-American director, producer, and screenwriter (d. 1951)
- 1882 – Nikolai Janson, Russian politician (d. 1938)
- 1884 – Yitzhak Ben-Zvi, Ukrainian-Israeli historian and politician, 2nd President of Israel (d. 1963)
- 1885 – Theodor Altermann, Estonian actor, director, and producer (d. 1915)
- 1885 – Christian Wirth, German SS officer (d. 1944)
- 1886 – Margaret Caroline Anderson, American publisher, founded The Little Review (d. 1973)
- 1887 – Raoul Paoli, French boxer and rower (d. 1960)
- 1887 – Erich von Manstein, German field marshal (d. 1973)
- 1888 – Dale Carnegie, American author and educator (d. 1955)
- 1888 – Fredrick Willius, American cardiologist and author (d. 1972)
- 1891 – Vasil Gendov, Bulgarian actor, director, and screenwriter (d. 1970)
- 1893 – Charles F. Hurley, American soldier and politician, 54th Governor of Massachusetts (d. 1946)
- 1894 – Herbert Sutcliffe, English cricketer and businessman (d. 1978)
- 1895 – Esther Applin, American geologist and paleontologist (d. 1972)
- 1897 – Lucky Luciano, Italian-American mob boss (d. 1962)
- 1897 – Dorothy Shepherd-Barron, English tennis player (d. 1953)
- 1899 – Ward Morehouse, American author, playwright, and critic (d. 1966)
- 1904 – Albert Ross Tilley, Canadian captain and surgeon (d. 1988)
- 1908 – Libertad Lamarque, Argentinian actress and singer (d. 2000)
- 1910 – Larry Siemering, American football player and coach (d. 2009)
- 1911 – Kirby Grant, American actor (d. 1985)
- 1911 – Joe Medwick, American baseball player and manager (d. 1975)
- 1912 – Bernard Delfgaauw, Dutch philosopher and academic (d. 1993)
- 1912 – Garson Kanin, American director and screenwriter (d. 1999)
- 1912 – Joan Sanderson, English actress (d. 1992)
- 1912 – Charles Schneeman, American soldier and illustrator (d. 1972)
- 1912 – Teddy Wilson, American pianist and educator (d. 1986)
- 1913 – Howard Duff, American actor, director, and producer (d. 1990)
- 1913 – Geraldine Fitzgerald, Irish-American actress (d. 2005)
- 1914 – Lynn Chadwick, English sculptor (d. 2003)
- 1914 – Bessie Blount Griffin, American physical therapist, inventor and forensic scientist (d. 2009)
- 1916 – Forrest J Ackerman, American soldier and author (d. 2008)
- 1917 – Shabtai Rosenne, English-Israeli academic, jurist, and diplomat (d. 2010)
- 1919 – David Kossoff, English actor and screenwriter (d. 2005)
- 1921 – John Lindsay, American lawyer and politician, 103rd Mayor of New York City (d. 2000)
- 1922 – Claus Moser, Baron Moser, German-English statistician and academic (d. 2015)
- 1924 – Eileen Barton, American singer (d. 2006)
- 1924 – Lorne Munroe, Canadian-American cellist and educator
- 1925 – William F. Buckley, Jr., American publisher and author, founded the National Review (d. 2008)
- 1925 – Simon van der Meer, Dutch-Swiss physicist and engineer, Nobel Prize laureate (d. 2011)
- 1926 – Tsung-Dao Lee, Chinese-American physicist and academic, Nobel Prize laureate
- 1927 – Ahmadou Kourouma, Ivorian-French author and playwright (d. 2003)
- 1927 – Alfredo Kraus, Spanish tenor (d. 1999)
- 1927 – Kevin Skinner, New Zealand rugby player (d. 2014)
- 1929 – Franciszek Kokot, Polish nephrologist and endocrinologist
- 1929 – George Moscone, American soldier, lawyer, and politician, 37th Mayor of San Francisco (d. 1978)
- 1930 – Ken Barrington, English cricketer (d. 1981)
- 1930 – Bob Friend, American baseball player and politician (d. 2019)
- 1931 – Tommy Allsup, American guitarist (d. 2017)
- 1931 – Arthur Chaskalson, South African lawyer and judge, 18th Chief Justice of South Africa (d. 2012)
- 1932 – Claudio Naranjo, Chilean psychiatrist
- 1932 – Fred Titmus, English cricketer and coach (d. 2011)
- 1933 – John Sheridan, English rugby player and coach (d. 2012)
- 1934 – Alfred Schnittke, German-Russian journalist and composer (d. 1998)
- 1935 – Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa, Bahraini politician, Prime Minister of Bahrain (d. 2020)
- 1935 – Ron Dellums, American soldier and politician, 48th Mayor of Oakland (d. 2018)
- 1935 – Mordicai Gerstein, American author, illustrator, and director (d. 2019)
- 1938 – Willy Claes, Belgian conductor and politician, 8th Secretary General of NATO
- 1938 – Oscar Robertson, American basketball player and sportscaster
- 1938 – Charles Starkweather, American spree killer (d. 1959)
- 1940 – Marshall Berman, American philosopher and Marxist humanist writer (d. 2013)
- 1940 – Paul Tagliabue, American lawyer and businessman, 5th Commissioner of the National Football League
- 1940 – Eric Wilson, Canadian author and educator
- 1941 – Pete Best, Indian-English drummer and songwriter
- 1941 – Donald "Duck" Dunn, American bass player, songwriter, and producer (d. 2012)
- 1941 – Wayne Jackson, American trumpeter (d. 2016)
- 1942 – Billy Connolly, Scottish comedian and actor
- 1942 – Marlin Fitzwater, American soldier and journalist, 17th White House Press Secretary
- 1942 – Jean Ping, Gabonese politician and diplomat
- 1942 – Andrew Stunell, English minister and politician
- 1943 – Dave Bing, American basketball player and politician, 70th Mayor of Detroit
- 1943 – Richard Tee, American singer-songwriter and keyboard player (d. 1993)
- 1943 – Robin Williamson, Scottish singer-songwriter and guitarist
- 1943 – Margaret E. M. Tolbert, American chemist and academic
- 1944 – Bev Bevan, English drummer
- 1944 – Candy Darling, American model and actress (d. 1974)
- 1944 – Ibrahim Gambari, Nigerian academic and diplomat, 9th Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs
- 1944 – Dan Glickman, American businessman and politician, 26th United States Secretary of Agriculture
- 1945 – Nuruddin Farah, Somali novelist[7]
- 1945 –Lee Michaels, American singer-songwriter and musician
- 1946 – Ted Bundy, American serial killer (d. 1989)
- 1946 – Tony Clarkin, English guitarist and songwriter
- 1946 – Penny Jordan, English author (d. 2011)
- 1947 – Dwight Schultz, American actor
- 1947 – Dave Sinclair, English keyboard player
- 1948 – Spider Robinson, American-Canadian author and critic
- 1948 – Rudy Tomjanovich, American basketball player and coach
- 1948 – Steve Yeager, American baseball player and coach
- 1949 – Shane Bourne, Australian comedian, actor, and television host
- 1949 – Ewen Cameron, Baron Cameron of Dillington, English politician
- 1949 – Sally Davies, English hematologist and academic
- 1950 – Bob Burns, American drummer and songwriter (d. 2015)
- 1950 – Stanley Livingston, American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
- 1951 – Mimis Androulakis, Greek author and politician
- 1951 – Chet Edwards, American businessman and politician
- 1951 – Margaret Mountford, Northern Irish-British lawyer and businesswoman
- 1951 – Graham Price, Egyptian-Welsh rugby player
- 1952 – Parveen Shakir, Pakistani Urdu poet (d. 1994)
- 1952 – Rachel Chagall, American actress
- 1952 – Norbert Haug, German journalist and businessman
- 1952 – Thierry Lhermitte, French actor, producer, and screenwriter
- 1952 – Jim Sheridan, Scottish politician
- 1952 – Ken Wilson, Australian rugby league player
- 1954 – Emir Kusturica, Serbian actor, director, and screenwriter
- 1954 – Margaret Wetherell, English psychologist and academic
- 1955 – Ian Botham, English cricketer, footballer, and sportscaster
- 1955 – Clem Burke, American drummer
- 1955 – Scott Hoch, American golfer
- 1955 – Lena Adelsohn Liljeroth, Swedish politician, Swedish Minister for Culture
- 1955 – Najib Mikati, Lebanese businessman and politician, 31st Prime Minister of Lebanon
- 1955 – Takashi Yuasa, Japanese lawyer and author
- 1956 – Ruben Santiago-Hudson, American actor, playwright, and director
- 1957 – Denise Crosby, American actress and producer
- 1957 – Edward Stourton, English journalist and author
- 1958 – Roy Aitken, Scottish footballer and manager
- 1958 – Margaret Curran, Scottish academic and politician
- 1958 – Nick Knight, British photographer
- 1959 – Todd Brooker, Canadian skier and sportscaster
- 1960 – Edgar Meyer, American bassist and composer
- 1961 – Carlos Carnero, Spanish lawyer and politician
- 1961 – Arundhati Roy, Indian writer and activist, recipient of Booker Prize
- 1962 – John Kovalic, English author and illustrator
- 1962 – John Squire, English singer-songwriter and guitarist
- 1962 – Paul Thorburn, German-Welsh rugby player and manager
- 1962 – Ioannis Topalidis, Greek footballer and manager
- 1962 – Tracey Wickham, Australian swimmer
- 1963 – Neale Cooper, Scottish footballer (d. 2018)
- 1964 – Garret Dillahunt, American actor
- 1964 – Brad Sherwood, American actor and game show host
- 1965 – Shirley Henderson, Scottish actress
- 1965 – Dawn Robinson, American singer and actress
- 1966 – Russell Watson, English tenor and actor
- 1967 – Henrik Brockmann, Danish singer-songwriter
- 1967 – Cal Eldred, American baseball player and sportscaster
- 1967 – Jon Hein, American radio personality
- 1968 – Bülent Korkmaz, Turkish footballer and manager
- 1969 – David Adeang, Nauruan lawyer and politician
- 1969 – Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sri Lankan cricketer
- 1969 – Rob Nicholson, American bass player and songwriter
- 1970 – Doug Brien, American football player
- 1970 – Julieta Venegas, American-Mexican singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer
- 1970 – Ashley Ward, English footballer and businessman
- 1971 – Cosmas Ndeti, Kenyan runner
- 1971 – Keith Primeau, Canadian-American ice hockey player and coach
- 1972 – Marek Lemsalu, Estonian footballer
- 1972 – Ruxandra Dragomir, Romanian tennis player
- 1973 – Alejandro Ávila, Mexican telenovela actor
- 1974 – Stephen Merchant, English actor, director, producer, and screenwriter
- 1974 – Machel Montano, Trinidadian singer-songwriter and producer
- 1974 – Tarō Yamamoto, Japanese actor and politician
- 1974 – Amy Faye Hayes, American boxing ring announcer and model
- 1975 – Thomas Kohnstamm, American author
- 1976 – Christian Laflamme, Canadian ice hockey player
- 1976 – Chen Lu, Chinese figure skater
- 1976 – Mona Hanna-Attisham British-American pediatrician, professor, and public health advocate
- 1977 – Colin Hanks, American actor
- 1977 – Celaleddin Koçak, German-Turkish footballer
- 1978 – Katherine Heigl, American actress and producer
- 1979 – Joseba Llorente, Spanish footballer
- 1980 – Kabir Ali, English cricketer
- 1980 – Beth Phoenix, American wrestler
- 1982 – Ryan Fitzpatrick, American football player
- 1982 – Sean O'Loughlin, English rugby player
- 1983 – Dean Ashton, English footballer
- 1983 – Lars Eckert, German rugby player
- 1983 – André Laurito, German footballer
- 1983 – Gwilym Lee, Welsh actor
- 1983 – José López, Venezuelan baseball player
- 1983 – Karine Vanasse, Canadian actress and producer
- 1984 – Maria Höfl-Riesch, German skier
- 1985 – Julia Alexandratou, Greek model, actress, and singer
- 1985 – Tony Hunt, American football player
- 1986 – Pedro León, Spanish footballer
- 1986 – Mohamed Massaquoi, American football player
- 1990 – Sarah Hyland, American actress
- 1990 – Tom Odell, English singer-songwriter
- 1990 – Michael Oldfield, Australian rugby league player
- 1990 – Mario Gaspar, Spanish footballer
- 1992 – Sergei Kulbach, Ukrainian figure skater
- 1993 – Ivi Adamou, Cypriot-Greek singer-songwriter
- 1993 – Joe Pigott, English footballer
- 1994 – Nabil Bentaleb, Algerian footballer
Deaths[edit]
- 654 – Emperor Kōtoku of Japan (b. 596)
- 1072 – Bagrat IV of Georgia (b. 1018)
- 1227 – Leszek I the White, High Duke of Poland (b. c. 1186)
- 1265 – Magnús Óláfsson, King of Mann and the Isles
- 1326 – Hugh Despenser the Younger, English courtier (b. 1296)
- 1426 – Elizabeth of Lancaster, Duchess of Exeter, (b. c. 1363)
- 1468 – Jean de Dunois, French soldier (b. 1402)
- 1492 – Loys of Gruuthuse, Earl of Winchester (b. c. 1427)
- 1530 – Mingyi Nyo, Burmese ruler (b. 1459)
- 1531 – Johannes Oecolampadius, German theologian and reformer (b. 1482)
- 1572 – John Knox, Scottish pastor and theologian (b. 1510)
- 1583 – René de Birague, French cardinal (b. 1506)
- 1615 – Sethus Calvisius, German composer and theorist (b. 1556)
- 1642 – Walatta Petros, saint in the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (b. 1592)
- 1650 – Manuel Cardoso, Portuguese organist and composer (b. 1566)
- 1675 – Guru Tegh Bahadur, Indian guru (b. 1621)
- 1722 – Johann Adam Reincken, Dutch-German organist and composer (b. 1623)
- 1741 – Ulrika Eleonora, Queen of Sweden (b. 1688)
- 1770 – Charles-Jean-François Hénault, French historian and author (b. 1685)
- 1775 – Lorenzo Ricci, Italian religious leader, 18th Superior General of the Society of Jesus (b. 1703)
- 1781 – James Caldwell, American minister (b. 1734)
- 1793 – Clément Charles François de Laverdy, French lawyer and politician, French Minister of Finance (b. 1723)
- 1801 – Franz Moritz von Lacy, Austrian field marshal (b. 1725)
- 1801 – Philip Hamilton, Oldest son of Alexander Hamilton (b. 1782)
- 1807 – Joseph Brant, American tribal leader (b. 1742)
- 1848 – William Lamb, 2nd Viscount Melbourne, English politician, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (b. 1779)
- 1870 – Comte de Lautréamont, Uruguayan-French poet and author (b. 1846)
- 1885 – Nicolás Avellaneda, Argentinian journalist and politician, 8th President of Argentina (b. 1837)
- 1890 – August Belmont, German-American banker and politician, 16th United States Ambassador to the Netherlands (b. 1816)
- 1895 – Ludwik Teichmann, Polish anatomist (b. 1823)[8]
- 1916 – Hiram Maxim, American-English engineer, invented the Maxim gun (b. 1840)
- 1920 – Lado Aleksi-Meskhishvili, Georgian actor and director (b. 1857)
- 1920 – Alexandru Macedonski, Romanian author and poet (b. 1854)
- 1922 – Erskine Childers, Irish soldier, journalist, and author (b. 1870)
- 1929 – Georges Clemenceau, French physician, publisher, and politician, 72nd Prime Minister of France (b. 1841)
- 1943 – Doris Miller, American soldier and chef, Medal of Honor recipient (b. 1919)
- 1948 – Anna Jarvis, American founder of Mother's Day (b. 1864)
- 1954 – Mamie Dillard, African American educator, clubwoman and suffragist (b. 1874)[9]
- 1956 – Guido Cantelli, Italian conductor (b. 1920)
- 1957 – Diego Rivera, Mexican painter and sculptor (b. 1886)
- 1958 – Robert Cecil, 1st Viscount Cecil of Chelwood, English lawyer and politician, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nobel Prize laureate (b. 1864)
- 1959 – Dally Messenger, Australian rugby player, cricketer, and sailor (b. 1883)
- 1960 – Grand Duchess Olga Alexandrovna of Russia (b. 1882)
- 1961 – Ruth Chatterton, American actress (b. 1892)
- 1963 – Lee Harvey Oswald, American assassin of John F. Kennedy (b. 1939)
- 1965 – Abdullah III Al-Salim Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti ruler (b. 1895)
- 1968 – D. A. Levy, American poet and publisher (b. 1942)
- 1973 – John Neihardt, American author and poet (b. 1881)
- 1980 – Herbert Agar, American journalist and historian (b. 1897)
- 1980 – George Raft, American actor and dancer (b. 1901)
- 1980 – Molly Reilly, Canadian aviator (b. 1922)[10]
- 1980 – Henrietta Hill Swope, American astronomer and academic (b. 1902)
- 1982 – Barack Obama, Sr., Kenyan economist and academic, father of Barack Obama, 44th President of the United States (b. 1936)
- 1987 – Jehane Benoît, Canadian journalist and author (b. 1904)
- 1990 – Juan Manuel Bordeu, Argentinian race car driver (b. 1934)
- 1990 – Fred Shero, Canadian ice hockey player and coach (b. 1925)[11]
- 1990 – Dodie Smith, English author and playwright (b. 1896)
- 1990 – Marion Post Wolcott, American photographer (b. 1910)
- 1990 – Bülent Arel, Turkish-American composer and educator (b. 1919)
- 1991 – Freddie Mercury, Tanzanian-English singer-songwriter, lead vocalist of Queen, and producer (b. 1946)
- 1991 – Eric Carr, American drummer of KISS (b. 1950)
- 1993 – Albert Collins, American singer-songwriter and guitarist (b. 1932)
- 1995 – Eduard Ole, Estonian-Swedish painter (b. 1898)
- 1996 – Sorley MacLean, Scottish soldier and poet (b. 1911)
- 1997 – Barbara, French singer-songwriter and actress (b. 1930)
- 2002 – John Rawls, American philosopher, author, and academic (b. 1921)
- 2003 – Warren Spahn, American baseball player and coach (b. 1921)
- 2004 – Arthur Hailey, English-Canadian journalist and author (b. 1920)
- 2004 – Joseph Hansen, American author and poet (b. 1923)
- 2004 – James Wong, Chinese actor and songwriter (b. 1940)
- 2005 – Pat Morita, American actor (b. 1932)
- 2006 – Juice Leskinen, Finnish singer-songwriter (b. 1950)
- 2006 – George W. S. Trow, American author, playwright, and critic (b. 1943)
- 2006 – Zdeněk Veselovský, Czech zoologist and ethologist (b. 1938)
- 2007 – Casey Calvert, American guitarist (b. 1981)
- 2008 – Kenny MacLean, Scottish-Canadian bass player and songwriter (b. 1956)
- 2008 – Cecil H. Underwood, American educator and politician, 25th Governor of West Virginia (b. 1922)
- 2009 – Abe Pollin, American businessman and philanthropist (b. 1923)
- 2009 – Samak Sundaravej, Thai politician, 25th Prime Minister of Thailand (b. 1935)
- 2009 – Jun Ross, Filipino basketball player (b. 1949)
- 2010 – Huang Hua, Chinese translator and politician, 5th Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China (b. 1913)
- 2012 – Héctor Camacho, Puerto Rican-American boxer (b. 1962)
- 2012 – Antoine Kohn, Luxembourgian footballer and manager (b. 1933)
- 2012 – Jimmy Stewart, American baseball player and manager (b. 1939)
- 2012 – Nicholas Turro, American chemist and academic (b. 1938)
- 2012 – Ernie Warlick, American football player and sportscaster (b. 1932)
- 2013 – Matthew Bucksbaum, American businessman and philanthropist, co-founded General Growth Properties (b. 1926)
- 2013 – Arnaud Coyot, French cyclist (b. 1980)
- 2013 – Lou Hyndman, Canadian lawyer and politician (b. 1935)
- 2013 – June Keithley, Filipino actress and journalist (b. 1947)
- 2013 – Jean King, American politician, 6th Lieutenant Governor of Hawaii (b. 1925)
- 2013 – Robin Leigh-Pemberton, Baron Kingsdown, English banker and politician, Governor of the Bank of England (b. 1927)
- 2014 – Jorge Herrera Delgado, Mexican engineer and politician (b. 1961)
- 2014 – Murli Deora, Indian politician, Indian Minister of Corporate Affairs (b. 1937)
- 2014 – Peter Henderson, New Zealand rugby player (b. 1926)
- 2014 – Nenad Manojlović, Serbian water polo player and manager (b. 1957)
- 2014 – Viktor Tikhonov, Russian ice hockey player and coach (b. 1930)
- 2015 – Robert Ford, English general (b. 1923)
- 2015 – John Forrester, English historian and philosopher (b. 1949)
- 2015 – Quincy Monk, American football player (b. 1979)
- 2015 – Heinz Oberhummer, Austrian physicist, astronomer, and academic (b. 1941)
- 2015 – Douglas W. Shorenstein, American businessman (b. 1955)
- 2016 – Paul Futcher, English footballer (b. 1956)
- 2016 – Florence Henderson, American actress, singer and television personality (b. 1934)
- 2019 – Goo Hara, South Korean singer and actress (b. 1991)
Holidays and observances[edit]
- Christian feast days:
- Albert of Louvain
- Andrew Dũng-Lạc, Pierre Dumoulin-Borie, and other Vietnamese Martyrs
- Chrysogonus (Roman Catholic Church)
- Colmán of Cloyne (Roman Catholic Church)
- Eanflæd
- Firmina (Roman Catholic Church)
- Flavian of Ricina (Roman Catholic Church)
- Flora and Maria
- Jehu Jones (Lutheran)
- Justus Falckner (Lutheran)
- Kenan (Cianán)
- Mercurius (Eastern Church)
- Pierre Dumoulin-Borie
- Protasius of Milan
- Romanus of Blaye
- November 24 (Eastern Orthodox liturgics)
- Earliest day on which Harvest Day can fall, while November 30 is the latest; celebrated on the last Sunday in November. (Turkmenistan)
- Earliest day on which Mother's Day can fall, while November 30 is the latest; celebrated on the last Sunday in November. (Russia)
- Evolution Day (International observance)
- Lachit Divas (Assam)
- Martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur (India)
- Teachers' Day (Turkey)