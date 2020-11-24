Front Page
On this day -- November 24
By Wikipedia
Nov 24, 2020
Print this page
Email this article

November 24

From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia

<< November >>
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
01 02 03 04 05 06 07
08 09 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30  
2020
November 24 in recent years
  2019 (Sunday)
  2018 (Saturday)
  2017 (Friday)
  2016 (Thursday)
  2015 (Tuesday)
  2014 (Monday)
  2013 (Sunday)
  2012 (Saturday)
  2011 (Thursday)
  2010 (Wednesday)

November 24 is the 328th day of the year (329th in leap years) in the Gregorian calendar. 37 days remain until the end of the year.

Events[edit]

Births[edit]

Deaths[edit]

Holidays and observances[edit]